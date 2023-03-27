There’s a sure sign that spring is here.
And that is not so much the sun and the nicer temperatures or the first fisherman that was spotted in the Cedar River on Friday.
An equally nice local reminder that came on Monday morning is the fact that the City of Waverly opened the yard waste site. Located at 2800 Fifth Ave. NW, north of the Recycling Center, it is a collection site for leaves, grass clippings, garden waste, among others.
It is free for Waverly residents only.
And that is a signal for local residents that all the branches and leaves that were left behind from the fall now have a place to go.
New at the site is the small building at the entrance, which was installed over the winter as the old one was inadequate.
On Monday morning, a smiling Darrell Hirsch, one of the public works employees, was greeting residents eager to dispose of the waste.
Among them was Robert Roethler, a retired construction worker, who brought in leaves and small branches in various containers.
He said he had been coming here ever since he moved to Waverly to be closer to his sons, one in Janesville and another one in Denver.
In short order, another early riser, Dietrich Drenkow, pulled in as well. He wanted to disposed of his 25-year-old bike and then headed to the yard waste area to drop off some brush.
Public Works Director Justin McGlaun said that the services offered by the department will continue as usual. He noted that the new small building at the entrance of the yard waste site is a great addition to the facility.
Hirsch, the employee, agrees.
“It is really nice,” he said.
The site is a pickup location for wood mulch and compost.
It is also a drop-off site for leaves, grass and garden waste, small trees and brush and branches, but not big trees.
The yard waste site also accepts bulky items that would not be picked up by the city’s garbage trucks for a fee.
Roethler, the retired construction worker, said he is pleased the city offers the services.
“It is very convenient,” he said.