The spring season for high school athletics is almost always more difficult than any other season due to one reason: The weather. With unpredictable storms that could bring rain, snow or sleet, scheduling practices and games always comes with a risk of cancellation.
”Being able to practice outside is always an area of concern with spring sports,” W-SR girls tennis coach, Marissa Buresh, said. “Both the girls and boys schedules are heavier with matches, tournaments and events this year. Coach [John] Hubbard and I have been proactive in discussing dates we will need to watch, but knowing your outdoor court time may be minimized due to inclement weather is something we will always have to have concern and preparation for.”
With the weather at the beginning of March offering hope for a mild spring that brought lots of sunshine, came the cold, snow and rain that can happen at anytime even as late as May. There have been a multitude of cancellations across all sports for the area teams with little hope of non-conference games or meets being rescheduled due to time constraints. The recent storm on April 12 brought colder weather, wind and rain that dropped the temperatures for the foreseeable future. Athletes and coaches alike will have to plan accordingly to make the most out of an already short season that is shortened even more by the weather.