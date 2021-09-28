WATERLOO – Veridian Credit Union’s board of directors has voted to appoint Cindy Sprole to fill a seat vacated by the retirement of Paul Gengler earlier this year.
Sprole will serve the remainder of Gengler’s term through April 2022 and have the opportunity to campaign as a candidate in the credit union’s board election at that time. As a credit union, Veridian members vote annually to democratically elect five of their fellow members to serve three-year terms as unpaid, volunteer directors.
“The democratic election of our board is fundamental to the credit union difference,” said Veridian president and CEO Renee Christoffer. “It ensures decisions at the highest level are made in the interest of our members. Paul’s passion for our members and employees was evident in every interaction with him, and we’re grateful for his many years of service. Cindy brings valuable experience to our board, and we’re fortunate to add her expertise.”
Sprole is a resident of Waverly and graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with 15 years of human resources and operational experience in the insurance industry. She currently serves as board president for YWCA of Black Hawk County and as a classroom volunteer for Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with approximately 900 employees and 30 branches across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call 800-235-3228.