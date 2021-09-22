A man was severely injured following an accident involving a motorcycle near mile marker 199 of U.S. Highway 218 on Sunday.
According to a news release from the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Gogg, of St. Ansgar, was riding his motorcycle when it crashed at around 10:29 a.m. Gogg was taken to Waverly Health Center for treatment of his injuries.
At the time of the accident, deputies were seeking information on a truck that was towing a camper that may have been in the area of the accident.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office updated that they needed no more information from the public as the investigation continues.
During the initial stages, dispatchers and deputies had received many calls providing information that helped them identify additional witnesses, along with additional involved vehicles and their drivers.
There have not been any charges or citations filed yet.
Also assisting during the accident were the Waverly Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Waverly Ambulance, the Waverly and Janesville fire departments, Janesville First Responders, AirCare and S&T Collision and Towing.