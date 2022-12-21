StGeorgeStringQuartet

From left: Members of the St. George String Quartet are Nathan Hickox-Young, Ashton Camper, Gwen McQuaig and Andrew Buchheim.

 Julie Drewes

WAVERLY, IA- The Wartburg College St. George String Quartet and Professor Rebecca Nederhiser shared techniques for arranging music for different ensembles during a presentation at the Iowa Music Educators Association conference.

Nederhiser, an assistant professor of music and Wartburg Community Symphony conductor, presented with Krista Vazquez-Connelly, a composer Nederhiser commissioned to arrange Amy Beach’s “Children’s Carnival” for string quartet. The St. George String Quartet, comprising Wartburg’s top string players, helped demonstrate parts of the lecture and presented Vazquez-Connelly’s full arrangement.