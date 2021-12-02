St. George Quartet tree

Members of the St. George String Quartet from Wartburg College put the finishing touches, including a cymbal tree-topper, on a Christmas tree at 89 East Bremer Ave. The quartet will entertain Dec. 9 as part of the Wartburg Community Symphony Association’s window for Christmas Greetings on Main. The public is invited to come inside for hot cider and music of the season.

 Courtesy photo