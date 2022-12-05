On December 17th, St. Mary Church is hosting a Family Christmas Event entitled, “Deck The Hall.” It will be a fun morning filled with games, crafts, and photos with Santa. This free event will be held from 9:00 am — 12:00 pm with Santa arriving at 10:00 am. It will be a great way to celebrate the season.
There will also be a Sweet Shop with cookies, baked goods and sweet treats available for purchase. No time to get your holiday baking done? Come enjoy a cup of coffee or cocoa and stock up on all your holiday favorites.