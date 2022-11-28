WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran School will host their annual student-led Advent Vespers Service on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in St. Paul’s Sanctuary. St. Paul’s is located at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly.
This service will also be livestreamed via St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School’s YouTube channel for those who are unable to attend in person. You can view this special service by visiting www.stpaulswaverly.org/live.
“The students have been working hard and are excited to share this special service with their families and the community,” said Katie Idler, music teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran School. “We are fortunate to have a school choir and 6th grade handbell choir that will be sharing musical selections as well. It is always a special night full of music and worship. We hope that you can join us!”
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.