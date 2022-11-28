Advent service

WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran School will host their annual student-led Advent Vespers Service on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in St. Paul’s Sanctuary. St. Paul’s is located at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly.

This service will also be livestreamed via St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School’s YouTube channel for those who are unable to attend in person. You can view this special service by visiting www.stpaulswaverly.org/live.