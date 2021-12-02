St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will host “Candles & Carols: A Service of Hope, Peace, Joy and Love” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 in the St. Paul’s Sanctuary, 301 First St. NW, Waverly.
This special Advent service will be led by St. Paul’s Chancel Choir and Bells of Praise Choir with directors Mark Lehmann and Dr. Karen Black. Join the St. Paul’s choirs for a night filled with wonderful music where the congregation is invited to sing along.
The music in this service is composed and arranged by Mark Hayes with narration and new lyrics by Pamela Martin.
All are invited to attend. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School’s Music Ministry welcomes musicians and vocalists of all ages and backgrounds to express their faith and praise God through music, celebrating the diversity of God’s gifts in our congregation.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.