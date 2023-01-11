On the weekend of Jan. 7 & 8, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School closed their year-long 150th anniversary celebration. As part of the celebration, the congregation committed further giving to three of their community partners.
These partners included Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI), the ELCA Global Mission and St. Paul’s Lutheran School. These ministries each represent historical references of St. Paul’s past, present and future. The co-chairs of the anniversary committee, Jean Buckingham, Mary Beth Zelle and Dani Gordon, presented $6,527.77 to each of these organizations. Funds were raised throughout the year of 2022.
LSI responds to the love of Jesus Christ through compassionate service. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School has supported the Lutheran Children’s Home (now Bremwood) with financial gifts and many people in the Waverly Community have family ties to children who lived at the home.
ELCA Global Mission walks with more than 80 companion churches in other countries to participate in God’s reconciling mission through proclamation and service. Your gifts build up Christ’s church by sending missionaries and volunteers, training leaders, planting new churches and growing existing ones. St. Paul’s has faithfully supported ELCA Global Mission many times in the past.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is a staple of this Christian community. These dollars will be used to modernize the current facility and update the HVAC system. As St. Paul’s looks to its future, it is important to keep our facilities up to date to ensure our Christian education can continue for many generations to come.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, IA, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn, and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.