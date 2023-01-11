Buckingham presents checks

150th anniversary committee co-chair Jean Buckingham presents the checks to representatives from the three selected community partners. Tamela Johnson, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Kyle Barton spiritual life leader of LSI and Dr. Barbara Dilly of St. Paul’s Mission Board were present.

On the weekend of Jan. 7 & 8, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School closed their year-long 150th anniversary celebration. As part of the celebration, the congregation committed further giving to three of their community partners.

These partners included Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI), the ELCA Global Mission and St. Paul’s Lutheran School. These ministries each represent historical references of St. Paul’s past, present and future. The co-chairs of the anniversary committee, Jean Buckingham, Mary Beth Zelle and Dani Gordon, presented $6,527.77 to each of these organizations. Funds were raised throughout the year of 2022.