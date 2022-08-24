As part of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School’s 150th celebration, a cemetery walk through St. Paul’s cemetery will be held on Sunday, September 11 starting at 2 p.m. at the south gate of the cemetery. The walk will be led by Dr. Terry Lindell, St. Paul’s member and professor of history at Wartburg College. St. Paul’s cemetery is located at 605 12th Street SE off East Bremer Avenue in Waverly.
Lindell has led this popular tour several times in past years and has since added new material to his presentation.