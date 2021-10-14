Every year, the fourth-graders of St. Paul’s Lutheran School have flag duty. Each school day, fourth-graders are assigned to raise the flag on the flag pole and take it down.
“This is a unique learning experience that the fourth-grade students get to have at St. Paul’s,” said Tamela Johnson, school principal. “I feel so privileged to be able to see this each and every day.”
With what started as an inquiry from Derrick Wygle, led to an annual tradition at St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
“When I dropped off or picked up my son from preschool, I noticed the kids raising and lowering the flag,” said Wygle. “I was very intrigued because it was very unique to see school aged children raising and lowering the flag.”
Being a veteran himself, Wygle was touched by what he saw. Now at the beginning of every year, Wygle donates flags to each student in the fourth-grade class and comes to show them the proper way to hang and fold the flag.
“As a thank you for taking the time to learn about the flag and care for it appropriately, giving them ownership of their own flag was the least I could do,” Wygle said. “Miller True Value discounts the Flags to help offset the cost.”
Special curriculum is added to teach the students about the flag’s significance. The fourth-graders watch a video called, “For Which it Stands” that talks about the different flags the United States had.
“The class learns that each of the 13 folds represents something,” said Jo Groth, fourth-grade teacher at St. Paul’s. “The first fold is symbolic of life. Four of the folds have to do with our trust in or glorifying God. Some folds are in tribute of our military, mothers, and fathers. The folded flag takes on the appearance of the ‘cocked hat’ worn by our forces in the American Revolution.”
Flag duty is a meaningful experience at St. Paul’s that the students take very seriously.
“I feel blessed that I can honor my country and my school by putting up the flag in the mornings at school,” said fourth-grader Toby.
Wygle has even seen the effect that this has had on the students.
“I have seen the kids talking and thinking about what the Flag means to them,” Wygle said. “These kids will someday be the Flag bearers of our Great Country and its story. It is important for them to know what it represents when we hand it off to them.”