St. Pauls (copy)

WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School would like to invite the community to join them for a Thanksgiving Eve service on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in St. Paul’s Sanctuary. St. Paul’s is located at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly.

This service is a time for families to celebrate the closing of another harvest season and give thanks for what God has blessed us with during the year. It will be a night filled with family, faith and fellowship.