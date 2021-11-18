St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School invites everyone to join them for a Thanksgiving Eve service on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m., at St. Paul’s sanctuary, 301 First St. NW, Waverly.
This service is a time for families to celebrate the closing of another harvest season and give thanks for what God has blessed us with during the year. It will be a night filled with family, faith and fellowship and all are welcome.
“The Thanksgiving Eve service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is a tradition for my wife and I to attend as we not only celebrate Thanksgiving with the congregation, we also reflect on our wedding which we held at this time of the year,” said Ron Zelle, director of administration at St. Paul’s. “One of our favorite hymns, ‘Now Thank We all Our God,’ is often sung as a part of the service and that is also special as it was our congregational hymn at our wedding.”
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.