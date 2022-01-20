St. Paul’s Lutheran & School invites the community to attend their annual Cinnamon Roll Fundraiser at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31, between Sunday morning services, in the St. Paul’s Narthex. This fundraiser will help raise money for Vacation Bible School (VBS).
“Our annual cinnamon roll fundraiser has become an event that the congregation looks forward to each year,” Deb Bachman, director of faith formation, said. “Not only do they get to enjoy warm cinnamon rolls, they are able to support a great outreach ministry of VBS to the community.”
As there is no fee for VBS, this fundraiser supplies funding to continue offering the program for free to the wider Waverly community. VBS serves many children outside of St. Paul’s and last year’s program had over 120 children register. There will be a free-will offering in exchange for cinnamon rolls during the event.
Cinnamon rolls can also be pre-ordered by going to www.stpaulswaverly.org/register. Registration for pre-orders will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23.
St. Paul’s encourages the community to take advantage of this sweet opportunity to share and support the congregation’s youth during the season.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.