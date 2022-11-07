WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School launched their 2022 Pay It Forward Capital Campaign on Sunday, Oct. 9. This capital campaign looks to address the remodeling and modernization needs of St. Paul’s facilities, including the ventilation, heating and cooling of St. Paul’s Lutheran School, modernization of the school’s classroom and the modernization of St. Paul’s Parish Hall.
The installation of Heating, Cooling and Ventilation (HVAC) systems in the school building will improve the air quality, safety and comfort levels in the overall school building and individual classrooms. In addition, the classroom modernization of the project will provide renovations and classroom equipment for the school, and enhance the learning environment for students and teachers.
The modernization and updates to St. Paul’s Parish Hall floor, stage, sound and projection equipment will enhance the utilization of the Parish Hall for both congregation and school gymnasium activities and classes. This includes walking and exercise groups, presentations and assemblies for the school, congregation and community. It will also provide space for local non-profits to serve the Waverly community.
“Over the last few years, our teachers have been enhancing their instruction with inquiry-based lessons and activating student learning utilizing technology resources that meet individual student needs. We have continued to build positive relationships with our faith walk and the Fruits of the Spirit programming,” said St. Paul’s Lutheran School Principal, Tamela Johnson. “Our next step is to work on our classroom environments and we are blessed that this Capital Campaign gives us the opportunity to take our next giant leap, through the development of high-impact learning spaces allowing us to engage students in pro-social collaborative learning opportunities.”
To energize St. Paul’s start on “paying it forward” to the next generation of members and students, estate gifts from Lorena Arns and Hilda Fedeler, as well as other capital investment funds, have positioned St. Paul’s to start the $2 million-dollar campaign with $1,036,000 in lead gifts.
“The previous generations of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School have left us with a beautiful building and rich history. The Fedeler and Arns families, leaving behind generous lead gifts, have invited us to pay it forward to the next generation of St. Paul’s,” said Pr. Mark Anderson, interim lead pastor at St. Paul’s. “Every gift to Pay It Forward is truly an investment in the future of our children and our congregation.”
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School has been part of the Waverly community for 150 years. Founded in 1872, St. Paul’s has a rich history, which has continually propelled its ministry into today. The school building was built in 1964, making the building roughly 60 years old.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.