St. Pauls

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly launched their 2022 Pay It Forward Capital Campaign on Sunday, Oct. 9. If you would like to contribute to the capital campaign, visit stpaulswaverly.org/give or contact the church office at 319-352-3850 or life@stpaulswaverly.org.

WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School launched their 2022 Pay It Forward Capital Campaign on Sunday, Oct. 9. This capital campaign looks to address the remodeling and modernization needs of St. Paul’s facilities, including the ventilation, heating and cooling of St. Paul’s Lutheran School, modernization of the school’s classroom and the modernization of St. Paul’s Parish Hall.

The installation of Heating, Cooling and Ventilation (HVAC) systems in the school building will improve the air quality, safety and comfort levels in the overall school building and individual classrooms. In addition, the classroom modernization of the project will provide renovations and classroom equipment for the school, and enhance the learning environment for students and teachers.