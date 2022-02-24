St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be commemorating Ash Wednesday on March 2, 2022. Multiple services will be held that day as well as a historical presentation by Pastor Mike Sherer on honor of St. Paul’s 150th anniversary.
The day will begin with School Worship at 8:35 a.m. for the students of St. Paul’s Lutheran School and their families. This service will include the imposition of ashes and everyone is welcome to join.
At noon, there will be a Taizé and intercessory prayer service held in the Anderson Chapel (if you have prayer requests, you can contact the church office at 319-352-3850).
A dinner will be served in the evening from 5-6:15 p.m. This is a free meal and donations will be accepted.
The Lenten Family Worship will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary which includes imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion.
Centering Prayer will be held at 5:45 p.m. in the Anderson Chapel.
There will be a Holden Evening Prayer service at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary which will also include the imposition of ashes and Holy Communion. This service will be livestreamed on the St. Paul’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/stpaulswaverly).
As a part of St. Paul’s 150th anniversary celebration, their 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening Lenten services will focus on some of the major events in St. Paul’s history. Ash Wednesday’s presentation will be given by Pastor Mike Sherer.
All are invited to attend our various events for Ash Wednesday. For more information on the 150th Anniversary proceedings, please visit www.stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary/.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.