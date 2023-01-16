St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will hold a new members weekend on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. Each new member will be recognized at the service of their choosing. A new member class and dinner will be held Saturday, Jan. 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in St. Paul’s Parish Hall.

“Whenever St. Paul’s welcomes new members, we become a better ministry,” said Mark Anderson, interim lead pastor. “We are grateful to welcome these new members to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School.”