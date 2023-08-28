On Sunday, Sept. 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. the public is invited to walk through the newly remodeled school classrooms at St. Paul’s Lutheran School located at 301 First Street NW in Waverly. Guests are invited to enter through the school doors off Second Street NW or from the parking lot on the east side of the building. Members of the staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and point out the many changes that have occurred over this summer.
During the weekend services on Sept. 2 and 3 the congregation will dedicate the newly remodeled as a part of each of the regular worship services. Plaques honoring the special gifts given by donors will be displayed in the school.
The school HVAC remodeling phase began in mid-May and wrapped up the third week of August. Major items include new HVAC components to add modern heating, air conditioning and ventilation to the 60-year-old structure, along with major plumbing updates to place sinks, new cabinets, and counters in all classrooms. The work also included replacement of some windows and painting both interior and exterior surfaces. A new feature in each classroom is a wall of magnetic marker board doors that will allow for extended learning surfaces in the classrooms.
The project is the first phase of the Church & School’s modernization and upgrade to the school and related facilities. As the funds become available in the future the next phases include renovating the Parish House floor which serves as the gym space for the school, new flooring and window treatments in the school and the addition of modern classroom furniture. The additional phases that will be completed as the three-year pledges are received, as well as additional fund raising that will be completed in the next two years.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand-in-hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.