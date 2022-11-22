St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will offer multiple midweek Advent worship services starting Wednesday, Nov. 30. These services will also be offered Dec. 7, 14 & 21. All are welcome to attend!
The first worship service of these days will begin at 5:30 p.m. in St. Paul’s Sanctuary. This will be a family-friendly Advent service, and will be led by Deb Bachman, director of faith formation at St. Paul’s.
The second worship service will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will follow the Lutheran Advent Vespers liturgy. The 6:30 p.m. service will also be livestreamed online at stpaulswaverly.org/live.
St. Paul’s will additionally host dinners on Wednesday nights during Advent. These dinners will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall. Volunteers are needed to help serve, clean up and set for these meals. If you would like to volunteer, please sign up online at stpaulswaverly.org/register.
If you have any questions regarding St. Paul’s midweek Advent worship services, contact the church office at 319-352-3950.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located at 301 1st Street NW in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.