St. Pauls

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will offer multiple midweek Advent worship services starting Wednesday, Nov. 30. These services will also be offered Dec. 7, 14 & 21. All are welcome to attend!

The first worship service of these days will begin at 5:30 p.m. in St. Paul’s Sanctuary. This will be a family-friendly Advent service, and will be led by Deb Bachman, director of faith formation at St. Paul’s.