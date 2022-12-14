St. Pauls

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will offer multiple services and fellowship opportunities Dec. 24 & 25. All are welcome!

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will offer multiple services and fellowship opportunities Christmas weekend, Dec. 24 & 25.

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, there will be three worship services offered. The 3 p.m. service will be a family-oriented service. The 5 p.m. worship service will be held both in-person and via livestream online at stpaulswaverly.org/live. The 8 p.m. worship service will be a candlelight service.