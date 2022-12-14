St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will offer multiple services and fellowship opportunities Christmas weekend, Dec. 24 & 25.
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, there will be three worship services offered. The 3 p.m. service will be a family-oriented service. The 5 p.m. worship service will be held both in-person and via livestream online at stpaulswaverly.org/live. The 8 p.m. worship service will be a candlelight service.
Following the 8 p.m. service, there will be a gathering in Kohlmann Park. It will be a time of fellowship and carols with hot cocoa available.
On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, there will be a service in St. Paul’s Sanctuary at 10 a.m. led by Pr. Mike Sherer. This service will be in-person, livestreamed and broadcasted on KWAY 99.3 FM.
St. Paul’s welcomes all to join in worship, music and fellowship as we celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located at 301 1st Street NW in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.