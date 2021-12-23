St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be having multiple services and fellowship opportunities this Christmas weekend.
On Christmas Eve, there will be three candlelight services held in the St. Paul’s Sanctuary, 301 First St. NW, Waverly. The Family Christmas Eve Service will be in-person at 3 p.m. The 5 p.m. service will be in-person and livestreamed. The 8 p.m. service will be in-person.
Following the 8 p.m. service, there will be a gathering in Kohlmann Park. It will be a time of fellowship and carols with hot cocoa available.
On Christmas Day, there will be a service in the St. Paul’s Sanctuary at 10 a.m. This service will be in-person, live streamed and broadcasted on KWAY 99.3 FM.
On Sunday, Dec. 26, there will be a lessons and carols service at 9 a.m. This is an in-person service that is live streamed and broadcasted on KWAY 99.3 FM.
All live streamed services can be view at www.stpaulswaverly.org/live.
St. Paul’s welcomes all to join in worship, music and fellowship as we celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.