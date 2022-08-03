Glen Gronlund

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming back Pastor Glen Gronlund Aug. 20 & 21 in honor of the 150th anniversary.

WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming Pastor Glen Gronlund on the third weekend of August 2022 as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration. The for-mer Pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be preaching on Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21.

Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, at 6:15 p.m. a light catered meal will be hosted. Gronlund will be present to greet the community and interact with members. He will preach again on Sunday. A short introduction of him will occur during the coffee hour which takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. each Sunday.