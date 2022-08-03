WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming Pastor Glen Gronlund on the third weekend of August 2022 as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration. The for-mer Pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be preaching on Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21.
Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, at 6:15 p.m. a light catered meal will be hosted. Gronlund will be present to greet the community and interact with members. He will preach again on Sunday. A short introduction of him will occur during the coffee hour which takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. each Sunday.
To attend the Saturday meal, please RSVP online at stpaulswaverly.org/register by Monday, Aug. 15 or by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. Donations for the meal will be accepted.
All are welcome to attend this honorary event as St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School welcomes back Pastor Glen Gronlund.
Gronlund expresses his years at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School with utmost gratitude. Gronlund completed his seminary internship at St. Paul’s. He was then was called to be associate pastor and later became senior pastor at St. Paul’s. Throughout his career, Gronlund continued his ministry throughout a variety of organizations in the Midwest.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. St. Paul’s wel-comes people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.