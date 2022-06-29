St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming Pastor Paul Stumme-Diers on the third weekend of July 2022 as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration. The former student of St. Paul’s Lutheran School will be preaching on Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17.
An open house will also be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran School on Saturday, July 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. A presentation will be provided by the school principal, Tamela Johnson, at 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, at 6:15 p.m. a light catered meal will be hosted. Stumme-Diers will be present to greet the community and interact with members, and will preach again on Sunday morning. A short introduction of him will occur during the coffee hour which takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. each Sunday.
To attend the Saturday meal, please RSVP online at stpaulswaverly.org/register by Monday, July 11. You may also RSVP by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. Donations for the meal will be accepted.
For Paul Stumme-Diers, he shared that St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School has contributed im-mensely to the growth of his professional and personal life. Stumme-Diers was baptized, con-firmed, married and ordained at St. Paul’s. His wife, Laurie Stumme-Diers, currently serves as the chaplain of Martha and Mary Care Center in Poulsbo, WA.
Currently, Pastor Paul Stumme-Diers serves at Bethany Lutheran Church in Bainbridge Island, WA. He has served there since 2009.
For more information on the upcoming 150th Anniversary preaching dates and events at St. Paul’s, visit the anniversary webpage at www.stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary/.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the
Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. St. Paul’s wel-comes people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.