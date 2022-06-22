WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming Pastor Joyce Sandberg on the second weekend of July 2022 as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration. The former pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be preaching on Saturday, July 9, and Sunday, July 10.
Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, at 6:15 p.m. a light catered meal will be hosted. Sandberg will be present to greet the community and interact with members and preach again on Sunday. A short introduction of her will occur during the coffee hour which takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. each Sunday. Everyone is welcome to at-tend this honorary event.
To attend the Saturday meal, please RSVP online at stpaulswaverly.org/register by Monday, July 4. You may also RSVP by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. Do-nations for the meal will be accepted.
Sandberg received a call to join St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in 1996. Upon receiving the call, Sandberg joined Pastor Dennis Dickman and Pastor Michael Burk in a team ministry. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School was Sandberg’s only call where she was not the first woman pastor to serve the congregation. Sandberg re-tired in 2017, and following her husband Irving’s retirement in 2018, they moved to Roseville, MN, near their daughter Diane and grandson Noah.
“From my first day at St. Paul’s, through the floods and the changes over two dec-ades, I always found the people and ministries at St. Paul’s to be both challenging and rewarding. So many people were deeply committed to making a difference for their neighbors. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve there,” said Sandberg.
For more information on the upcoming 150th Anniversary preaching dates and events at St. Paul’s, visit the anniversary webpage at www.stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary/.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. St. Paul’s welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.