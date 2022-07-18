St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School to welcome back Pastor Curt Schneider

WAVERLY –St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming a guest preacher in August as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration. Pastor Curt Schneider will be the guest preacher and will be preaching on Saturday, Aug. 6, and Sunday, Aug. 7.
Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, there will be a light catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Pastor Schneider will be present to greet members and mingle. He will again preach on Sunday, and there will be a short introduction of him during the coffee hour which takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. each Sunday. To attend the Saturday meal, RSVP at stpaulswaverly.org/register by Monday, Aug. 1 or by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. Donations for the meal will be accepted.
Pastor Curt Schneider was called in March of 2002 as lead pastor and served until his retirement on All Saints Sunday of 2015. He recalled that ministry in a congregation as vibrant and multifaced as St. Paul’s presented constant challenges and joys, and that any pastor couldn’t help but feel blessed to be in a church with the level of trusted and able leadership that guided St. Paul’s throughout its history.
All are invited to attend as St. Paul’s welcomes back Pastor Schneider. Upcoming preaching dates can be found on our 150th Anniversary webpage.
For more information on the upcoming 150th Anniversary events and activities at St. Paul’s, visit the anniversary webpage at www.stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary/.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.