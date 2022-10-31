WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming Pastor Evon Flesberg on the third weekend of November as part of their 150th anniversary year-long celebration. She will be preaching on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20.
Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, there will be a light catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Pastor Flesberg will be present to greet members and mingle. She will again preach on Sunday, and there will be a short introduction of her during the coffee hour, which takes place from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. each Sunday.
To attend the Saturday meal, an RSVP online should be made by Monday, Nov. 14. You can do so by going to www.stpaulswaverly.org/register/ or by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. Donations for the meal will be accepted.
Everyone is welcome to attend this honorary event as St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School welcomes back Pastor Evon Flesberg.
Pastor Evon O. Flesberg joined Pastors Glen Wheeler, Dennis Dickman and the extended ministry team at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in 1985. She then moved to Tennessee in 1990 and completed her doctorate in pastoral counseling in 1996. Flesberg currently resides in Tennessee, with her husband, Norm Nelson.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. St. Paul’s wel-comes people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.