WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming Pastor Evon Flesberg on the third weekend of November as part of their 150th anniversary year-long celebration. She will be preaching on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20.

Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, there will be a light catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Pastor Flesberg will be present to greet members and mingle. She will again preach on Sunday, and there will be a short introduction of her during the coffee hour, which takes place from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. each Sunday.