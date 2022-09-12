Hanusa

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming back Pastor George Hanusa (right) for October’s Guest Preacher Weekend in honor of the 150th Anniversary

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming a guest preacher in October as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration. Pastor George Hanusa will be the guest preacher and will be preaching on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2.

Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, there will be a light catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Pastor Hanusa will be present to greet members and mingle. He will again preach on Sunday, and there will be a short introduction of him during the coffee hour which takes place from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. each Sunday.