WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming a guest preacher in December as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration. Rev. Debra Samuelson will be the guest preacher and will be preaching on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4.
Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, there will be a light catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Rev. Samuelson will be present to greet members and mingle. She will again preach on Sunday, and there will be a short introduction of her during the coffee hour which takes place from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. each Sunday.
To attend the Saturday meal, an RSVP online should be made by Monday, Nov. 28. You can do so by going to www.stpaulswaverly.org/register/ or by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. Donations for the meal will be accepted.
Rev. Dr. Samuelson obtained her Bachelor of Music degree in harp performance from St. Olaf College in 1976. She later enrolled in Luther Seminary and graduated with her Master of Divinity degree. She served St. Paul’s from 1991 to 1995. Samuelson then received her Doctor of Ministry degree from Columbia Theological Seminary in 2008. She also became an Oblate, or person who lives the Rule of St. Benedict based on Gospel values, through St. Paul Monastery in 2017.
All are invited to attend as St. Paul’s welcomes back Rev. Samuelson. Upcoming preaching dates can be found on our 150th Anniversary webpage.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. St. Paul’s welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.