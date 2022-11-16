Pastor Deb

Rev. Debra Samuelson

WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming a guest preacher in December as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration. Rev. Debra Samuelson will be the guest preacher and will be preaching on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4.

Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, there will be a light catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Rev. Samuelson will be present to greet members and mingle. She will again preach on Sunday, and there will be a short introduction of her during the coffee hour which takes place from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. each Sunday.