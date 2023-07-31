St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School welcomes Pastor David Efflandt as their new Lead Pastor starting on August 1, 2023.
Pastor Efflandt comes to Waverly after serving in several congregations in Illinois, Minnesota, and Iowa. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with a degree in Music Education and a graduate of California State University with a Master of Arts in Education in Leadership Development. In 2015, he obtained his Master of Divinity in Parish Ministry from Wartburg Theological Seminary.
Pastor Dave has a passion for preaching and connecting sermons to our everyday lives. He hopes his congregation sees worship not as a final stop in their lives of faith; rather they go out into the community to share the love of God through the things they do and say in the days to follow.
St. Paul’s is excited to welcome Pastor Efflandt and his family to our community. Pastor Efflandt will be installed at all three of the worship services the weekend of August 26-27 with Bishop Kevin Jones preaching.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.