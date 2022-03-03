St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming another guest preacher in March as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration. Pastor Michael L. Burk will be the guest preacher and will be preaching on Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13.
Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, there will be a light catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:30 p.m. and Pastor Burk will be present to greet members and mingle. He will again preach on Sunday, and there will be a short introduction of him during the coffee hour which takes place from 10:15-10:45 a.m. each Sunday.
To attend the Saturday meal, an RSVP online should be made by Monday, March 7. You can do so by going to www.stpaulswaverly.org/register/ or by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. Donations for the meal will be accepted.
Pastor Burk has served on the boards of Wartburg College, Grand View University, Luther College, Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago, Lutheran Services in Iowa and the hospitals of UnityPoint Health — Des Moines.
All are invited to attend as St. Paul’s welcomes back Pastor Burk. Upcoming preaching dates can be found on our 150th Anniversary webpage.
For more information on the upcoming 150th Anniversary events and activities at St. Paul’s, visit the anniversary webpage at www.stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary/.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.