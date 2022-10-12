Solberg

WAVERLY –St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming a guest preacher in November as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration. Pastor David Solberg will be the guest preacher and will be preaching on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6.

Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, there will be a light catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Pastor Solberg will be present to greet members and mingle. He will again preach on Sunday, and there will be a short introduction of him during the coffee hour which takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. each Sunday.