WAVERLY –St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming a guest preacher in November as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration. Pastor David Solberg will be the guest preacher and will be preaching on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6.
Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, there will be a light catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Pastor Solberg will be present to greet members and mingle. He will again preach on Sunday, and there will be a short introduction of him during the coffee hour which takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. each Sunday.
To attend the Saturday meal, an RSVP online should be made by Monday, Oct. 31. You can do so by going to www.stpaulswaverly.org/register/ or by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. Donations for the meal will be accepted.
In 1977, Pastor David Solberg accepted a call as pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he served until 1984. He had previously served as pastor of Sugar Creek Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, WI and was a 1966 graduate of Wartburg Seminary.
All are invited to attend as St. Paul’s welcomes back Pastor David Solberg. Upcoming preaching dates can be found on our 150th Anniversary webpage.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.