WAVERLY –St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming a guest preacher in September as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration. Pastor Kathleen Armstrong will be the guest preacher, and will be preaching on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4.
Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, there will be a light catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Armstrong will be present to greet members and mingle. She will again preach on Sunday, and there will be a short introduction of her during the coffee hour which takes place from 10:15-10:45 a.m. each Sunday.
To attend the Saturday meal, RSVP online at stpaulswaverly.org/register or call the church office at 319-352-3850 by Monday, Aug. 29. Donations for the meal will be accepted.
Armstrong accepted the call to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in 1998 after finishing seminary. In 2006, along with her family, Armstrong moved to Thornton, CO, where she took a call to serve as the associate pastor at the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Broomfield, CO. Her service focused on youth and family ministry. In 2018, Armstrong was called to be the lead pastor at Cross of Christ. This year she will celebrate 23 years in rostered ministry.
“St. Paul’s was such a big part of my ministry and developing who I am as a pastor today,” said Armstrong. “Congratulations on 150 years and thank you for being a blessing to all the pastors that have been fortunate enough to be called to fill your pulpit.”
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.