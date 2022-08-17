Armstrong

WAVERLY –St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming a guest preacher in September as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration. Pastor Kathleen Armstrong will be the guest preacher, and will be preaching on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4.

Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, there will be a light catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Armstrong will be present to greet members and mingle. She will again preach on Sunday, and there will be a short introduction of her during the coffee hour which takes place from 10:15-10:45 a.m. each Sunday.