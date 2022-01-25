The St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School Mission Board sponsored a Pizza Ranch meal for all three shifts of the staff at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community this past December of 2021.
Being a part owner of Bartels, St. Paul’s has a long history and strong partnership with the retirement home. Members of St. Paul’s continue to find ways to volunteer and give back with service to Bartels. The meal was to support the staff and demonstrate St. Paul’s deep appreciation for the hard work of the Bartels staff during the pandemic.
In a card sent by the Bartels staff, they thanked St. Paul’s for their generosity, kindness and support saying that the sponsorship of the Bartels staff Christmas Dinner was “very touching and appreciated.”
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.