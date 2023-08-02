St. Paul’s Lutheran School is approaching completion of the summer phase of remodeling. Highlights of this phase have included removal of the old heating equipment and counters and installation of new HVAC equipment and systems. It also includes interior and exterior painting, new ceilings, and cabinets throughout the classrooms. Upon completion of this phase each classroom with be equipped with a new heating and cooling unit that will bring modern air exchange and energy efficiency to the facility.
The facility should be ready for the first day of the new school year on August 23. Volunteers and staff will be moving the furniture and equipment back into the rooms as soon as construction and cleaning have been completed. A ceremonial ribbon cutting will occur with the regular school opening on the morning of August 23 and a celebration services will occur on the weekend of September 2 and 3, when we dedicate the remodeled facilities. Tours will be available on that weekend to allow the public a chance to see the enhancements to the facility.
The nearly 2-million-dollar renovation project is the first phase that is targeted to bring the Church and School to a fully modern facility where learning will continue. The next phases of the project will continue over the next year to further enhance the facilities including flooring, equipment and furniture for all Church and School activities.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.