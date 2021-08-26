St. Paul’s Lutheran School provides a unique learning experience with religion curriculum instruction in kindergarten through sixth grade.
“Religion is, obviously, an integral part of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School,” said Jo Groth, fourth grade teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran School. “It is the reason we are a school.”
At the beginning of every school day, students gather outside to join in prayer and recite the Christian pledge. St. Paul’s classrooms then end the day with prayer.
“I enjoy teaching in a school where children can experience Christian values throughout the day and includes opportunities for prayer and devotions,” said Eliza Boots, third grade teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
Religion curriculum instruction in kindergarten through third grade follows the church lectionary focusing on Old and New Testament lessons. These grades learn from the Spark Story Bible (NRSV).
“Each week the kids love reading the children’s Bible as they learn about the Bible stories and how they can share God’s grace and love with others,” Boots said.
For students in fourth through sixth grade, the religion curriculum instruction pertains to the Old Testament, New Testament and the church history including Martin Luther.
“In the fourth grade, the curriculum is the Old Testament. The Old Testament is rich in the history of the Jewish people and has a plethora of the Bible stories children grow up hearing,” Groth said. “It also contains many predictions about the Messiah which is a natural progression to the New Testament, studied in the fifth grade.”
At St. Paul’s, teachers are able to utilize religious books at Christmas and other Christian holidays.
“I especially love the many Christmas books that I am able to share with the students, which would not be possible in a public school setting,” said Groth.
All students in kindergarten through sixth grade attend weekly worship on Thursday mornings throughout the school year. First through sixth grades take turns planning and leading worship with the message provided by a variety of guest pastors and speakers. Once a month the worship is a baptismal remembrance service led by the St. Paul’s pastoral staff.
“During the pandemic, we were unable, as an entire school, to meet in the sanctuary for worship until the last worship service of the year. It was a songfest, and you could hear the joy in the children’s voices as they song,” said Groth. “It was emotional and heart-warming to see and hear the students as they sang their favorite songs and filled the sanctuary with their singing.”
Enrollment at St. Paul's Lutheran School is open to students from all faith backgrounds.