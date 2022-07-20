WAVERLY – Registration for St. Paul’s Lutheran School for the 2022-23 academic year will open Tuesday, July 26. Students should be registered online at stpaulswaverly.org/register. If you require assistance with online registration or would prefer to register in person, please call the school office at 319-352-1484 or stop by Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The first day of school for students kindergarten through 6th grade will be Tuesday, Aug. 23. Classes for full-day preschool students will begin Friday, Aug. 26. Students in preschool half-day classes will begin Monday, Aug. 29, and preschool students in Tuesday/Thursday classes will start Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Backpack drop-off will be held on Monday, Aug. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. can stop by the school during this time and drop off their backpacks and school supplies. Preschool students should bring supplies on their assigned orientation days.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.