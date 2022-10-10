Capstone

St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s 6th Grade Capstone class will be serving a to-go meal on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly. Veterans are invited to eat free as a way to say “thank you for your service.”

WAVERLY, Iowa — St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s 2022 6th Grade Capstone class will be hosting a to-go meal on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The cost of each meal is $10, and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread and dessert. Veterans are invited to eat free as a way to say “thank you for your service.” The meals can be picked up from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Corson Family Riverview Entrance at St. Paul’s. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly.