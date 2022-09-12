Capstone

WAVERLY, Iowa — St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s 2022 6th Grade Capstone class will be hosting a delicious meal on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The cost of each meal is $10. This month’s menu includes a pulled chicken sandwich, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw and dessert. The meal will be available to-go starting at 5 p.m., or dine-in from 5:30 to 7 p.m.