WAVERLY, Iowa — St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s 2022 6th Grade Capstone class will be hosting a delicious meal on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The cost of each meal is $10. This month’s menu includes a pulled chicken sandwich, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw and dessert. The meal will be available to-go starting at 5 p.m., or dine-in from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
This event will be located at at the Waverly Area Veterans Post (WAVP) in Waverly, which is located at 1300 4th Street NW. To order your meal, call the Waverly Area Veterans Post at 319-483-9287 starting Tuesday, Sept. 13.
For more information, visit St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Facebook page or contact Lisa Alexander, St. Paul’s Capstone coordinator, at 319-504-5699 or capstone@stpaulswaverly.org.
The funds raised directly support the sixth-grade class as students prepare for their trip to Washington D.C. to learn about our nation’s history. The capstone program, The Legacy Project, focuses on teaching students the importance of the legacies left by those before them. This project also encourages students to think about the legacy they would like to leave for future generations. For more information on the capstone program, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school/school-the-capstone-program.