St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Capstone class will be hosting a meal on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, located at 1300 4th Street NW in Waverly.
The cost of each meal is $10, and includes a pulled chicken sandwich, cheesy potatoes, coleslaw and dessert. The meals can be picked up from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Post, or will be available for dine-in from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
To order your meal, call the Waverly Area Veterans Post at 319-483-9287 between Feb. 10 & 15. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. For more information, visit St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Facebook page or contact Lisa Alexander, St. Paul’s Capstone coordinator, at capstone@stpaulswaverly.org.
The funds raised directly support St. Paul’s Capstone class as students prepare for their trip to Washington D.C. to learn about our nation’s history. The capstone program, The Legacy Project, focuses on teaching students the importance of the legacies left by those before them. This project also encourages students to think about the legacy they would like to leave for future generations. For more information on the capstone program, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school/school-the-capstone-program.