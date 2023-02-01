St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Capstone class will be hosting a to-go meal on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The cost of each meal is $10 and includes a baked potato with fixings of your choice, salad, bread and dessert. Veterans are invited to eat free as a way to say “thank you for your service.” The meals can be picked up from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Corson Family Riverview Entrance at St. Paul’s. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly.
To order your meal, visit stpaulswaverly.org/register. The registration deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. For more information, visit St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Facebook page or contact Lisa Alexander, St. Paul’s Capstone coordinator, at capstone@stpaulswaverly.org.
The funds raised directly support the 6th grade class as students prepare for their trip to Washington D.C. to learn about our nation’s history. The capstone program, The Legacy Project, focuses on teaching students the importance of the legacies left by those before them. This project also encourages students to think about the legacy they would like to leave for future generations. For more information on the capstone program, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school/school-the-capstone-program.