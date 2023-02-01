St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Capstone class will be hosting a to-go meal on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The cost of each meal is $10 and includes a baked potato with fixings of your choice, salad, bread and dessert. Veterans are invited to eat free as a way to say “thank you for your service.” The meals can be picked up from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Corson Family Riverview Entrance at St. Paul’s. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly.