WAVERLY – Students at St. Paul’s Lutheran School had their 17th Annual Fun Walk on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and were able to raise a total of $5,200 for the St. Paul’s School Fund. This event was also held in part of Iowa’s Healthiest 12th Annual State Walk.
The St. Paul’s School Fund and its committee are dedicated to helping provide the quality experience while keeping tuition costs as low as possible. Donations to the School Fund help cover the costs of programs, providing Spanish & Art for preschool through 6th grade, extended field trips, handbell choir, scholarships and more. The School Fund Committee is tasked with raising 10% of the annual budgeted income for the school through fundraising. If you would like to contribute to the School Fund, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school/school-fund.