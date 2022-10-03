WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran School will host their 17th annual Fun Walk on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. as part of Iowa’s Healthiest 12th annual State Walk. All are welcome to join the students as they walk around the church/school block!
This event is hosted by St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s School Fund Committee. The School Fund Committee is dedicated to helping provide the quality experience while keeping tuition costs as low as possible. Donations to the School Fund help cover the costs of programs, providing Spanish & Art for preschool through 6th grade, extended field trips, handbell choir, scholarships and more. The School Fund Committee is tasked with raising 10% of the annual budgeted income for the school through fundraising.