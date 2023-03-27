Join St. Paul’s Lutheran School for their 13th annual Spring Social on Saturday, April 15! From 6 to 9 p.m. at Centre Hall in Waverly, come enjoy a fun evening of dueling pianos by Mick Staebell and Joe Boyle while supporting St. Paul’s.
The evening will also include a live and silent auction, with all fundraising dollars directly going to support St. Paul’s Lutheran School and the invaluable Christ-centered education it offers. This year, their goal is to raise $20,000.
Come play a major key in education! Your support helps provide collaborative classroom reading curriculum, educational resource subscriptions and supplementing teacher salaries at St. Paul’s.
Tickets can be purchased online at stpaulswaverly.org/register. Tickets cost $35 each, or two for $60. If you are interested in being a sponsor for this event, please contact St. Paul’s Lutheran School principal Tamela Johnson at principal@stpaulswaverly.org.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is dedicated to providing students with a quality education in an environment where Christian faith is taught, learned and lived. To learn more, please visit stpaulswaverly.org/school and follow us on Facebook.