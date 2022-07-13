WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran School welcomes Shaena Robinson to the teaching staff this 2022-23 academic school year. Robinson will take on the position of one of St. Paul’s preschool teachers. This will be her first year teaching.
“The school feels like a family, and I wanted to be a part of that community to help start off my first year of teaching. I’ve had experience with teaching through substitute teaching, and I’ve learned a lot from that,” said Robinson.
“We are delighted with the addition of Shaena Robinson as a new member of our St. Paul’s family,” said Tamela Johnson, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School. “Shaena is a recent graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and brings with her a wealth of experiences serving in early childhood classrooms. She will serve as the all-day MWF and all-day TH preschool classroom teacher.”
“I’m looking forward to making new friendships and teaching young students the love and acceptance of God. I’m very excited to start off my first year at St. Paul’s!” said Robinson.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School remains committed to providing quality instruction in an environment where Christian faith is taught, learned and lived. The Christian education curriculum at St. Paul’s focuses on teaching basic skills in an atmosphere that demands respect for authority and self-discipline while providing the Iowa Core content and skills necessary to be college and career-ready.
Enrollment at St. Paul’s Lutheran School is open to students from all faith backgrounds. Online registration for the 2022-23 academic year will open Tuesday, July 26. Register online at stpaulswaverly.org/register.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.