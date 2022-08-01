WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran School welcomes Joel Boyer to the teaching staff for the 2022-23 academic school year. Boyer will take on the position of St. Paul’s third grade teacher.
“I taught for 10 years at Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Charles City, and taught 1st grade, 3rd grade, 4th grade and a 5th/6th grade combo room,” said Boyer. “I chose to teach at St. Paul’s because it’s located in Waverly so I get to work in the same community where I live. I have heard great things about St. Paul’s and I am excited to join the team here.”
“We are so fortunate to welcome Joel Boyer as our new 3rd grade teacher,” said Tamela Johnson, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School. “Joel comes to St. Paul’s with 10 years of experience in parochial education and will provide our students with a great transition between lower and the upper elementary.”
“I am looking forward this year to meeting my new students and learning about them and helping them grow to their full potential,” Boyer said.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School remains committed to providing quality instruction in an environment where Christian faith is taught, learned and lived. The Christian education curriculum at St. Paul’s focuses on teaching basic skills in an atmosphere that demands respect for authority and self-discipline while providing the Iowa Core content and skills necessary to be college and career-ready.
Enrollment at St. Paul’s Lutheran School is open to students from all faith backgrounds. Online registration for the 2022-23 academic year is now open. Register online at stpaulswaverly.org/register.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.