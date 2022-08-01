Joel Boyer

St. Paul’s Lutheran School is excited to bring Joel Boyer onto its teaching staff as a third grade teacher for the 2022-23 academic school year.

“I taught for 10 years at Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Charles City, and taught 1st grade, 3rd grade, 4th grade and a 5th/6th grade combo room,” said Boyer. “I chose to teach at St. Paul’s because it’s located in Waverly so I get to work in the same community where I live. I have heard great things about St. Paul’s and I am excited to join the team here.”