WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran School welcomed guests at the School Homecoming Celebration that was held Saturday, July 16. Many of these guests were alum or past staff members of St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
An open house featured different memorabilia, 4th grade Wax Museum projects and models of U.S. monuments and memorials created by 6th grade students. Guests were also invited to partake in tours offered by current students of the school. Fond memories shared from St. Paul’s alumni included leading school worship, trips to EWALU in Strawberry Point and Washington D.C. through the Capstone program, the caring teachers and lasting, life-long friendships