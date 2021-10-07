St. Paul’s Lutheran School have new associates added to the school staff this 2021-22 academic year. Two of which are Aimee Hangartner and Kathryn Kingery.
Hangartner is the new 1-to-1 para in Katie Idler’s preschool classroom. She has experience working as an emergency department nurse and a pediatric clinical nurse.
“I look forward to utilizing my experience as a nurse and my passion for teaching to guide students,” Hangartner said.
St. Paul’s offers a high-quality early childhood education program that focuses on building positive relationships among all children and adults to encourage each child’s sense of individual worth and belonging as part of a community, and to foster each child’s ability to contribute as a responsible community member.
“I enjoy helping to celebrate and encourage growth with the individuals I serve,” said Kathryn Kingery.
Kingery is the new preschool associate in Katie Idler’s preschool classroom. She is a retired teacher that has experience working with Special Needs adults, as a Special Education assistant, an academic behavior manager and as a classroom teacher and substitute teacher.
“We are so fortunate to have all of our new associate hires here at St. Paul’s Lutheran School,” said Tamela Johnson, school principal. “Each and every one of them are personable and creative with great dedication to the learning and achievement of our students.”
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.