WAVERLY— St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will hold a new members weekend on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Each new member will be recognized at the service of their choosing Sunday morning. A new member class and dinner will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in St. Paul’s Parish Hall.
“Whenever St. Paul’s welcomes new members, we become a better ministry,” said Mark Anderson, interim lead pastor. “We are grateful to welcome these new members to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School.”
Please join us in worship this weekend at one of our three services: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. or Sunday at 9 or 11 a.m. Help us celebrate our new members and experience the life-giving community that is St. Paul’s.
If you would like to become a new member of St. Paul’s, contact the church office at 319-352-3850.
“New members are always welcome at St. Paul’s,” said Anderson. “Come for a visit and see all of the great things that we have to offer here.”
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.