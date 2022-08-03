WAVERLY— St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will hold a new members weekend on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Each new member will be recognized at the service of their choosing Sunday morning. A new member class and dinner will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in St. Paul’s Parish Hall.

“Whenever St. Paul’s welcomes new members, we become a better ministry,” said Mark Anderson, interim lead pastor. “We are grateful to welcome these new members to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School.”