St. Pauls

Located across from Kohlmann Park in Waverly, St. Paul’s Lutheran School is an accredited institution by the Iowa Department of Education and welcomes students of all denominations in preschool through 6th-grade.

St. Paul’s Lutheran School will open their online registration for current St. Paul’s church members and school families on Monday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 a.m. for the 2023-2024 academic year. Preschool and kindergarten through 6th-grade registration for the greater community will open on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 a.m.

“St. Paul’s Lutheran School offers a faith-based education in a creative and compassionate environment with gifted instructors,” said Tamela Johnson, school principal. “It is an amazing place to learn.”