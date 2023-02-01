St. Paul’s Lutheran School will open their online registration for current St. Paul’s church members and school families on Monday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 a.m. for the 2023-2024 academic year. Preschool and kindergarten through 6th-grade registration for the greater community will open on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 a.m.
“St. Paul’s Lutheran School offers a faith-based education in a creative and compassionate environment with gifted instructors,” said Tamela Johnson, school principal. “It is an amazing place to learn.”